ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. ORBCOMM updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.73. 2,172,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $603.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $348,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

