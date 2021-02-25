Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OEG opened at $7.04 on Monday. Orbital Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $325.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

