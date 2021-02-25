Orbitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,886.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $753,669.65 and approximately $1,886.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,800.12 or 1.00074550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00038752 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.87 or 0.00472545 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.60 or 0.00877824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.30 or 0.00288215 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00126497 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.