Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Masimo by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Masimo by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Masimo by 1,202.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after acquiring an additional 306,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Masimo by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,453,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,253,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

Shares of MASI opened at $251.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.00. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

