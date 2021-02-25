Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 252.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 396,281 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

