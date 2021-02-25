Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

