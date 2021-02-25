Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $216.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of -451.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.29 and a 200 day moving average of $165.92. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,112,804 shares of company stock worth $216,923,548. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

