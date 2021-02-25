Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,037 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $545.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

