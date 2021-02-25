ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORIC. Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

ORIC opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

