Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Plans $0.07 Interim Dividend

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.46.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies, as well as recycled paper.

