Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Price Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $125.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oshkosh traded as high as $119.75 and last traded at $109.62. Approximately 5,657,640 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 543% from the average daily volume of 879,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.28.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

