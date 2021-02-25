Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.71.
A number of analysts have recently commented on OR shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OR stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,906. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.53.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
