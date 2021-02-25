Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OR shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,906. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.53.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.