Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.17.

OSTK stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.00. 133,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,008. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,113 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after buying an additional 287,649 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,762,000 after buying an additional 728,174 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after buying an additional 113,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $55,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

