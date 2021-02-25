Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $98.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

OSTK stock opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,483 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $526,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,113 shares of company stock worth $7,210,560. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 34.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,862 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 47.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Overstock.com by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,131 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

