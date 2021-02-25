Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,544. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

