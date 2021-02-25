Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 101.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.5%.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 27,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.