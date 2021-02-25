Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Cindy Verity Sells 5,176 Shares

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $37,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $192,878.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $164.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 331,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.