PacWest Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PacWest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $38.80 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

