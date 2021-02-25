Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 9.2%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s stock price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 160,030,078 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 89,320,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $2,520,773.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,037,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,340,941.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $181,685,743.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,453,929 shares of company stock worth $116,658,838.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

