Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $369.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,671,593.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.