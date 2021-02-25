Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $450.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.06.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $369.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 151.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 70.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.6% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

