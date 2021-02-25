Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.80-5.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $8.92 on Thursday, hitting $360.69. 9,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,029. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

