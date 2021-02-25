Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Announces Earnings Results

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.29. 14,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,284. Palomar has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.41 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03.

In other news, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $40,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,468 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

