Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of PAND stock traded up $34.19 on Thursday, hitting $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 910,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,312. Pandion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

