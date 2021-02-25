Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $110.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by Stephens from $99.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $15.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.13. 36,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,872. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.73, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.19. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.