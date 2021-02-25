Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

PARR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 706,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,757. The company has a market capitalization of $978.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $18.69.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.