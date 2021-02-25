Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Trading Down 4.3%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s share price was down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 819,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 447,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

PRTK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $335.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $177,244.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,995.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 12,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $86,257.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,956 shares of company stock valued at $837,222. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,901 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

