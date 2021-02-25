ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $156.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,953.69 or 0.99675451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00038428 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00126318 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

