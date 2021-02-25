Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Parsons has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

