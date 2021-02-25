Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 128.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Patrick Industries worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 200.0% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of PATK opened at $83.21 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch sold 426 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $34,186.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,966 shares of company stock worth $9,367,725 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.