Patriot Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.4% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $96.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

