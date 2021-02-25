Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,407.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,514 shares of company stock worth $2,853,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

