Patriot Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,575 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,031,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $457,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

