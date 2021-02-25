PAYCENT (PYN) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $190,735.62 and $974.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00054646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00734971 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00032958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00038313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060091 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

