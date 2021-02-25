Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Paychex posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $93.36 on Monday. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

