PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $266.07 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $311.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.98.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

