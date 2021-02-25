Peel Hunt Lowers B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) to Hold

Peel Hunt lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BMRRY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut B&M European Value Retail to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

BMRRY opened at $31.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.36. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a $0.5021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

