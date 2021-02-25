Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.29.

Shares of PEN opened at $288.94 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.15 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.72.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,180 shares of company stock worth $8,662,854 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 79,147 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $4,814,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

