PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Trimmed by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $131.34. The company had a trading volume of 139,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,602. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $181.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

