Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%.

Shares of PRDO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 805,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,414. The stock has a market cap of $903.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $921,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,578 shares of company stock worth $3,149,255. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

