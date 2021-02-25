Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.58-1.64 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 806,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,414. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $468,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,038,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $921,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

