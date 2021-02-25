Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-704 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.93 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-3.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18. Perficient has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,484,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

