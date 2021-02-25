Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.65-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.18 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $63.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,484,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

