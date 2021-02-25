Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.19 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-3.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,373. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.