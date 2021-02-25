Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the quarter. FlexShopper accounts for about 2.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.11% of FlexShopper worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

