Perkins Capital Management Inc. Invests $165,000 in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of TELA Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TELA. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 23.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 398.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TELA Bio by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $376,912 over the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $241.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.90. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

