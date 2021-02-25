Perkins Capital Management Inc. Invests $329,000 in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $84,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $279,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACHV stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 2,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,015. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.71. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

