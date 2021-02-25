Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $194,874,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after buying an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after buying an additional 359,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.07. 31,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $195.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

