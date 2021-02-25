Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in AT&T by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 32,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 43,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 35.4% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 619,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 161,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 11.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 80,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

NYSE T traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 1,294,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,851,820. The stock has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

