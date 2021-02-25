Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Tops $5.59 on Exchanges

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for about $5.59 or 0.00012046 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $121.75 million and $3.17 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.53 or 0.00484160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00065624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00080625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00073952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.28 or 0.00455602 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

